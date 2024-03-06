4 charged after body parts found on LI given supervised release
The four people arrested in connection with human remains found scattered across Long Island are out on supervised release.
The four people arrested in connection with human remains found scattered across Long Island are out on supervised release.
A new study suggests eating refined carbs, such as pastries, affects attractiveness. Here's why.
UnitedHealth Group faced a cyberattack that froze an important subsidiary in the healthcare ecosystem.
Kurs Orbital, a startup founded by Ukrainian space industry veterans, has closed a new tranche of funding to accelerate the commercialization of its satellite servicing technology. The two-year-old company aims to unlock a new era for human activities in space by enabling capabilities like satellite relocation and inspection, de-orbiting and space debris removal. Kurs does not plan on providing these services itself; instead, the startup is aiming to become the leading supplier of rendezvous and docking technology via its “ARCap” module, which can be integrated into any spacecraft bus.
Subscribers should expect even more price hikes to Paramount+ as streaming platforms try to reach profitability.
Buyers in today's market are seeking concessions that will help with affordability, one study showed, a trend sellers will likely need to adjust to if they want to close a deal this spring.
Ghost of Tsushima is coming to PC on May 16. Along with the Iki Island expansion and Legends co-op mulitplayer mode, features include real-time cinematics rendering for improved lip sync for Japanese audio.
11 Bit Studios has announced at the Xbox Partners Showcase that Frostpunk 2 will be available for Windows PCs and on the PC Game Pass service starting on July 25.
Lamborghini applies to trademark 'Huracan STJ' for a rumored run of 10 supercars, all sold. The coupe could debut at Lamborghini Arena in April.
Google today is sharing more details about the fees that will accompany its plan to comply with Europe's new Digital Markets Act (DMA), the new regulation aimed at increasing competition across the app store ecosystem. While Google yesterday pointed to ways it already complied with the DMA -- by allowing sideloading of apps, for example -- it hadn't yet shared specifics about the fees that would apply to developers, noting that further details would come out this week. Today, Google shared that there will be two fees that apply to its External offers program, also announced yesterday.
It's showtime: the 96th annual Academy Awards are Sunday. If you're looking for less glitz and more golf, "Full Swing" is back for round two on Netflix.
Save thousands on these OTC hearing aids selected based on cost, quality, FSA/HSA eligibility and insurance reimbursement.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first continuous glucose monitor (CGM) people can buy without a prescription.
Everything you need to know about streaming the next Formula 1 Grand Prix.
OpenAI, the most valuable AI startup, said Wednesday it intends to dismiss all claims made by Elon Musk in a recent lawsuit and suggested that the billionaire entrepreneur, who was involved in the company's co-founding, didn't really have that much impact on its development and success. In a blog post authored by the entire OpenAI band — Greg Brockman, Ilya Sutskever, John Schulman, Sam Altman, Wojciech Zaremba and OpenAI — the Microsoft-backed startup revealed that since its inception in 2015, it had raised less than $45 million from Musk, despite his initial commitment to provide as much as $1 billion in funding.
AI startup Advocate thinks that the tech could help people apply for federal government benefits more easily. The New York–based startup was founded by Emilie Poteat, who got the idea after watching her stepfather try to get social security benefits. Years later, Poteat realized that AI may be able to improve that process.
Unions of seven U.S. sports leagues are backing the SI Union in its legal fight with management.
In an unexpected move, Miles Grimshaw announced today that he is rejoining Thrive Capital after working as a general partner at Benchmark for the past three years. Grimshaw first joined Thrive, a New York–based venture firm that Joshua Kushner founded, in 2013. In a post on X, Grimshaw said that was “elated to re-join the team at Thrive” but that he also “looked forward to continuing to partner with Benchmark, as Thrive has for many years.”
Dietitians share the five most common misunderstandings about dairy and milk that they encounter.
Waymo will start letting its autonomous vehicles traverse Austin without a safety operator behind the wheel as of tomorrow, a crucial step before the company opens the program up to the public. The company announced Tuesday that it will begin shuttling employees around 43 square miles of the Texas capital, including the Barton Hills, Riverside, East Austin and Hyde Park neighborhoods, as well as downtown Austin. The step forward comes just a few days after Waymo won the ability to start charging for rides in expanded territory across both Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.