4 people arrested after police chase in Monroeville

Four people were arrested after a police chase in Monroeville.

Monroeville police were called to investigate a gun threat on Coleman Drive on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Derrick Means, Myles Johnson, Jermaine Walker and Quelon Robinson were involved in the threats and fled from police at the scene.

The truck Means was driving crashed into two other vehicles. He was taken into custody when he got out of the truck, a criminal complaint said. Walker was taken into custody in the truck.

Johnson was taken into custody by Pitcairn police at the Hampton Inn near the crash site.

Robinson was arrested in the woods near 102 Sunset Drive in Monroeville, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, officers saw guns in the truck as it was being towed away.

During a search warrant, officers found a Glock 21 pistol that had been converted into an automatic weapon. They also found a backpack containing marijuana and two false dispensary bags.

There were also two other pistols inside the truck, as well as multiple bricks of heroin/fentanyl and a scale, the complaint said.

A second warrant led officers to discover more marijuana, around 45 bricks of heroin with many different stamps, 136.9 grams of cocaine and a digital scale.

Means, Robinson and Walker are all prohibited from owning a gun because of prior convictions, the complaint said. Johnson is not prohibited from having a gun but he does not have a concealed carry license, the complaint said.

