4 Pasco commission seats each see elections this year

Pasco County voters won’t get to cast ballots this year for sheriff, property appraiser and tax collector after no one stepped in to oppose the incumbents. The same goes for elections supervisor and clerk of court.

But voters will get to weigh in on who they want for four different county commission seats.

With the closing of qualifying midday Friday, the slate of candidates is set.

Pasco has four county commission seats up for election this year after the death of District 4 commissioner Gary Bradford in April. Candidates in two races will face primaries on Aug. 20. Final decisions for all four seats will come after the Nov. 5 general election.

County Commission District 4

Three Republican candidates are vying for the District 4 seat, which covers west-central Pasco: Lisa Yeager, Christina Fitzpatrick and Gabriel “Gabe” Papadopoulos.

Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Yeager to Bradford’s seat. Her husband is State Rep. Brad Yeager, R-New Port Richey, and she is owner and partner of Boating Enterprises of Florida LLC. She also previously worked for Pasco Hernando State College and Pasco County Schools.

Fitzpatrick served in the District 4 seat for the two years prior to Bradford’s election. She has a long history of working with organizations to help vulnerable children, including founding Miracles Schools for children with special needs.

Papadopoulos spent 31 years as a county employee, retiring as community services director, where he oversaw human services, veterans services and senior services. After that, he became the founder and pastor for New Horizons Church.

The winner of the District 4 primary will face Democrat Daniel Ackroyd-Isales in the general election.

County Commission District 5

In District 5, Jack Mariano is seeking his sixth term on the commission; he will face challenger Gina Finocchiaro in the Republican primary. Mariano’s main income is his commission salary but he also works in insurance. Finocchiaro is a real estate agent and president of the Peace and Love Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. District 5 covers northwest Pasco.

The winner in the primary election will then take on no-party challenger Thomas Celotto in November. His income comes from Micro Solutions of Pasco and Ba Da Boom Fireworks, according to election forms.

County Commission District 1

With no primary challenge, the District 1 commission race in November will pit two-term Republican incumbent Ron Oakley against no-party challenger Lisa Moretti in November. She has been a vocal opponent to development in the rural protected zone of east Pasco, which is the area covered by District 1.

County Commission District 3

In District 3, Republican Commissioner Kathryn Starkey, who is seeking her fourth term, will face write-in candidate Janine Duffy in November. District 3 covers southwest Pasco.

Pasco County commissioners earn an annual salary of $109,287.

Pasco constitutional officers

All five of Pasco’s Republican constitutional officers each won another four-year term because they had no challengers. They include Sheriff Chris Nocco, who first was appointed to the job in November 2012, and Clerk of Court and Comptroller Nikki Alvarez-Sowles, who has held the job since 2019.

Property Appraiser Mike Wells will get a second term, while Tax Collector Mike Fasano, who has served in the job since 2013, and Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley, who has held that job since 2007, will also each return for another term.

Nocco earns an annual salary of $221,296 while the other constitutional officers in Pasco earn $183,378 annually.