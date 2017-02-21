4-year-old's anti-Trump dinosaur protest gives us the fuel we need to stay woke

Since Donald Trump was elected to the presidency, protests have rocked both the nation and the world. Millions of people got up, made signs and gathered to make their voice and thoughts heard.

On a little patch of Washington D.C. earth, a similar protest is also quietly underway. Signs have been carefully made, and participants are standing firm.

The difference is that the signs here are the size of an index card and the protesters are plastic dinosaurs.

The dinosaurs belong to 4-year-old Jackson. The garden protest belongs to the entire family, including mom Andria Wisler and dad Bill Rebeck.

"The idea came from a conversation that I had with Andria," Rebeck said. "When I was saying that some completely random people knew about our dinosaur garden."

Jackson is the proud curator of the dinosaur garden. Created by a neighbor, Jackson took an immense affinity to the dinosaurs. Rebeck said his son would check on them every couple of days and move them around. Random people passing by also enjoyed looking at the dinosaurs.

"When I said how well known our dinosaurs had become, Andria said they should use their fame to make their important opinions heard," Rebeck shared.

Jackson immediately took to his mom's idea.

"He taped the signs onto emery boards and we stuck them in the ground among the dinosaurs," Rebeck explained. "He also had me write a very long discourse on everything he knew about dinosaurs, and he wanted that to go into the garden as well. I told him the large piece of cardboard didn't fit. I think he's forgotten about that now."

