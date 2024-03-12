4-year-old run over by car after falling onto interstate, Georgia deputies say

A 4-year-old is hospitalized after he was run over on a Georgia interstate, deputies told news outlets.

The boy fell from his mother’s car Monday, March 11, then was run over by her vehicle on Interstate 20 in Grovetown, WRDW reported, citing the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the car was going through a diverging diamond at Exit 190 when the boy fell, according to the station.

He was rushed to a pediatric intensive care unit, the sheriff’s office told WFXG.

The child’s condition wasn’t known as of Tuesday, March 12.

McClatchy News reached out to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on March 12 and was awaiting a response.

So far, no charges have been filed, deputies told WJBF. Authorities haven’t released additional details but said the investigation is ongoing.

Grovetown is about a 10-mile drive west from downtown Augusta.

