4-year-old riding tricycle struck by vehicle, killed in Tioga County

A young child riding a tricycle was struck by a car and killed Tuesday in southwestern Tioga County, New York State Police said.

According to troopers, 4-year-old Joanna F. VanOstrand of Barton was riding a tricycle in her driveway on Old Barton Road at around 5 p.m. when the tricycle entered the roadway and into the path of traffic.

Investigators said a passing vehicle on Old Barton Road was unable to avoid the child, who was struck and killed.

State Police said the incident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

