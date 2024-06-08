A 4-year-old girl and a woman killed in shooting on Florida’s Turnpike near Hollywood

A woman and a 4-year-old were shot to death inside a car on Florida’s Turnpike late Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol and Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Indiana Miranda said FHP troopers responded to a report of a shooting on the turnpike in the northbound lanes near mile marker 49, just south of Hollywood Boulevard shortly before midnight Friday. Once they arrived, they found a woman and the girl inside the car. Both had gunshot wounds.

The girl was dead. Hollywood Fire Rescue took the woman to a local hospital, where she died, BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro said.

FHP requested aid from Broward Sheriff’s Homicide Unit to investigate the fatal shooting.

The turnpike was closed in both directions early Saturday morning, but has since reopened, Caro said.

BSO would not provide any further details on the shooting or about any suspects on Saturday. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.