4-year-old girl hit, killed by truck in Long Beach

A 4-year-old girl lost her life Friday evening when she was hit by a truck in Long Beach, police confirmed.

In a news release, the Long Beach Police Department said the deadly collision was reported at 6:58 p.m. in the area of 55th Way and Paramount Boulevard. Officers found the child down in the roadway upon arrival.

She was transported to a local hospitals while medical professionals attempted life-saving measures, but she eventually died from her injuries. Her identity was withheld by police due to her age.

According to the investigation, a 25-year-old Downey man was driving a Ford F-150 eastbound on 55th when he hit the child. She was not inside a marked crosswalk when the collision occurred, police said.

The man remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police do not believe the man was speeding, distracted or impaired at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kelsey Myers of the LBPD Collision Investigation Detail at 562-570-7355.

