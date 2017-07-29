4-Year-Old Girl Asks Colorado Cop To Check New Home For Monsters

A video of a Colorado police officer helping a 4-year-old girl "hunt for monsters" in her new home in Longmont has gone viral on social media platforms.

Sidney Fahrenbruch moved recently to her home and was worried it was full of scary monsters. She flagged her concern to David Bonday from Longmont Police Department at a community barbeque event earlier this week, and the officer agreed to help hunt down the monsters, Fox affiliate KDVR in Denver, Colorado reported Friday.

"Well, cause I heard sounds when people weren’t up," she explained to the local news network, adding she was afraid the monsters would come out at night and hurt her and her family.

According to her mother, Megan Fahrenbruch, Sidney had never been concerned about monsters till they moved to the house last week.

However, help was on hand when Sidney met officer Bonday at the barbeque event.

"He loved her the first time he met her because she was wearing her police outfit," Sidney’s mother said. "She instantly gravitated toward him. That's when she met officer Bonday and asked him if he'd come check her new house for monsters."

Although Bonday reportedly had never encountered an investigation along those lines before, he agreed to the little girl’s request to assist in the hunt.

He visited the Fahrenbruch family’s home on July 23, and let Sidney borrow his flashlight and together the two of them inspected and examined the entire house, leaving behind no nook or corner untouched.

"It was cute to say the least," Bonday told InsideEdition.com. "I’ve never had anyone ask me to check for monsters before."

"She just checked under the couch, but he wanted to make sure there weren ’t any under the couch cushions," Megan said.

"They searched the whole house, top to bottom," Sidney’s mom said. "They went to town. They looked in every closet, every bathroom and every room to make sure there were none."

"And then they ended up going in the front yard to make sure there was no monster activity in the front yard," Megan added.

Sidney told KDVR that the hunt for monsters in her house was "like you are doing a real hunt, like a ghost hunt."

After the extensive search, officer Bonday and Sidney both came to the conclusion there were no monsters in the house. "We didn't find any monsters, cleared the whole house as a matter of fact," Bonday said.

Sidney’s mother said they were grateful that Bonday agreed to assist and appreciated his actions in helping the child.

"It’s just amazing the confidence he’s given her, it actually gave her the confidence to be around the new house" Megan said. "We’re truly grateful to live in a town where the police officer will pay a kid any attention."

Megan said Sidney calls Bonday her "best friend" and aspires to become a police officer like him. "She wants to grow up and be a cop and help other people find monsters as well," Megan said. Sidney often wears police uniforms and is seen in police department t-shirts, according to her mother, Fox13now reported. She also often visits the Longmont Police Department in order to thank the officers for their service.

"She has brought them candy at Halloween, pies at Thanksgiving, cookies at Christmastime," her mother said.

