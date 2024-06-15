4-year-old found dead in car in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a 4-year-old boy was found dead in a car on Friday afternoon.

Just after 5 p.m., MPD responded to Galloway Street and South Dakota Avenue NE for the report of an unconscious child. Police said they found a 4-year-old boy unresponsive inside a car.

He died there.

MPD’s Special Victims Unit is investigating, and the medical examiner was working to determine how the child died as of Saturday.

