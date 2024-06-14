4-year-old found crying outside locked room where mom is found dead, Washington cops say

A 4-year-old boy was found crying outside a locked room where his mother was found dead in Washington, police said.

Police responded to an apartment at 9:30 p.m. June 11 in the 500 block of Eastmont Avenue for a welfare check, the East Wenatchee Police Department said in a news release.

The apartment was locked, but police said they could see a small child crying in the home alone.

They were able to get into the home and help the boy, police said. But they couldn’t find an adult.

A bedroom door was locked, so they tried to call out to the person inside, but no one answered, police said.

They forced their way into the room and found the boy’s 28-year-old mom dead inside, police said.

She had “marks on her body, indicating force was the likely cause of death,” police said. An autopsy is scheduled for June 15.

Her death was deemed suspicious, and a person of interest has been identified.

Police did not release the woman’s identity, and the investigation is ongoing.

East Wenatchee is in central Washington, about a 150-mile drive east from Seattle.

