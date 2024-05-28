4-year-old drowns in pool in York County SC near Lake Wylie, coroner says

A 4-year-old girl drowned in a pool Saturday in South Carolina near Lake Wylie, the York County Coroner said.

Rose Blankenship had gone missing from her apartment before she was found in the nearby pool, according to a statement from the coroner’s office.

Deputies responded to the area around Cutter Point Drive and Salem Drive off S.C. 49 around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

No foul play is suspected, said Trent Faris, sheriff’s office spokesperson.

The sheriff’s office, coroner and State Law Enforcement Division are investigating. South Carolina law requires SLED to investigate deaths of children.