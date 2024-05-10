4-year-old died in fiery crash near Wichita last year. Now her mom faces charges

A Kansas mom whose 4-year-old daughter died in a fiery rollover crash west of Wichita last year has been charged in her death.

Britne Lee Costello was scheduled to make a first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on Friday afternoon. Prosecutors have charged her with involuntary manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in her daughter’s death and aggravated battery while driving under the influence in connection with injuries to her then 2-year-old son, a May 8 amended complaint filed by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office shows.

The girl, whose name is not listed in the complaint, died on Feb. 19, 2023. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said previously that Costello was driving west on MacArthur with her children and was passing another vehicle when she “overcorrected and left the roadway causing the vehicle to roll and catch fire.” The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. west of Schulte.

Costello and her children were rescued from the burning vehicle by a deputy and several citizens, the Sheriff’s Office has said. Costello and her son were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Her daughter was in critical condition and died at a hospital.

Costello was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Thursday, booking records show. She’s being held in lieu of $250,000 bond. No lawyer was listed for her in court records early Friday afternoon.

At the time of the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said Costello lived in Douglass. Friday’s jail booking report indicates she lives in Wichita now.

Kansas girl, 4, dies after fiery rollover crash west of Wichita