4-year-old who didn't want to shop with mom was left in hot car, Mesa police say

A woman is facing a criminal charge for leaving her 4-year-old child in a hot car during extreme heat while she shopped in Mesa, according to police.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in a shopping center near Stapley Drive and Southern Avenue, Mesa police responded to a call from two witnesses who observed a child alone inside of a locked vehicle with the windows rolled up and the engine off, according to court documents.

As officers arrived, the mother came out from the store, unlocked the car and opened the right rear passenger door, court records state. The Arizona Republic/azcentral.com has changed its approach to covering crime and typically does not identify people arrested or charged for all but the most serious cases.

An officer on the scene found the girl standing inside the car "sweating excessively" and proceeded to remove her from the vehicle.

According to officials, the child was pale, disoriented, and appeared to have wet herself. Court documents also say the child was wearing a short sleeve shirt and long cotton pants.

The girl was given water and medical treatment and was placed inside of an air-conditioned police vehicle, court records said.

At the time of the incident, it was determined to be 110 degrees outside, according to authorities. Police then calculated that it went up to 129 degrees inside the vehicle by the time they found the child.

According to police, the mother intentionally left her daughter inside the hot car because the child did not want to enter the store.

The woman also alleged that she turned the car off because "she did not want her daughter to drive away," police said.

The woman was booked on one count of child abuse.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mom left 4-year-old who didn't want to shop in hot car, police say