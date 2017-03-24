4-Year-Old Boy Saves Unconscious Mom By Unlocking Her Phone With Touch ID, Asking Siri For Help

A four-year old boy in the U.K. managed to call the police to aid his unconscious mother by using Touch ID and Siri, authorities said this week.

The Metropolitan Police said the boy called 999, the U.K.’s emergency number, on March 7 and told the emergency operator he thought his mother was dead because "she's closing her eyes and she's not breathing."

Read: Siri Vs. Alexa: Marriott Testing Apple, Amazon Voice Assistants In Hotel

The operator then asked the child where he lived and sent police and an ambulance to the address.

Emergency responders arrived 13 minutes after the call was made and broke into the house where they found the boy, his twin brother and a younger brother inside with the mother lying unconscious on the floor. Paramedics gave first aid to the mother at her house and regained consciousness afterwards. She was then taken to a hospital.

Police later learned the boy was able to unlock the iPhone by pressing his mother’s thumb on the Touch ID button. He then asked Siri for help, which then dialed 999 to put him through the emergency operator.

"It's an amazing story and thanks to his quick thinking and by asking 'Siri' for help, this little boy saved his mum's life and it means she is still here and can be extremely proud of him and his brothers," Chief Superintendent Ade Adelekan, from the Met's Command and Control Unit (MetCC), said in a statement.

Read: Siri vs Alexa: Amazon AI Assistant Penetrates Apple iOS Through Official App

Officials released the audio clip of the emergency call the child made to “remind parents the importance” of teaching their kids their home address and how to dial 999 in case of an emergency.

“Because the boy was able to give the call handler the correct address, it saved police vital minutes in being able to send officers to the address straight away,” authorities said.

You can listen to the 999 audio clip here:

Related Articles