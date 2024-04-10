4-year-old boy nearly drowns in north suburban hotel pool: Police
A 4-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a north suburban hotel pool in serious condition over the weekend.
Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray is the latest to suffer an injury to his elbow. He was placed on the injured list due to a flexor tendon strain in his right forearm.
Arterio Morris, who transferred to Kansas from Texas, was suspended and dismissed from the team in September shortly after his arrest.
Scott Pianowski tackles your pressing fantasy baseball questions in the debut of his weekly mailbag.
Dan Devine and Ben Golliver talk their way through some of the NBA’s year-end awards and explain why they have anxiety about voting.
True Anomaly's first mission didn't go as planned by any stretch of the imagination, but the space and defense startup's CEO, Even Rogers, said he doesn't consider it a failure. The company launched its first two satellites on SpaceX’s Transporter-10 rideshare mission on March 4. The two spacecraft, which the company calls Jackals, are designed to maneuver closely to other objects, capturing high-resolution images and video of them using optical and radar sensors.
Country star Morgan Wallen was arrested and charged with felony reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct for tossing a chair off a rooftop bar.
Beauty spending is up among teens, with brands like Ulta, e.l.f., and Sephora getting a boost.
Viewership for Monday night's game was up slightly from UConn's victory a year ago.
Cancelling student debt is a windfall for the borrowers who benefit, but taxpayers foot the bill.
They're tiny but mighty — and come in a range of types.
With the NCAA tournament behind us, here's an updated look at Yahoo Sports' first- and second-round projections for the 2024 NBA Draft.
What does Baltimore need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Google doesn't have the best track record when it comes to image-generating AI. In February, the image generator built into Gemini, Google's AI-powered chatbot, was found to be randomly injecting gender and racial diversity into prompts about people, resulting in images of racially diverse Nazis, among other offensive inaccuracies. Google pulled the generator, vowing to improve it and eventually re-release it.
Here are the latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Tuesday's slate of games.
The "Wheel of Fortune" host has been leading the game show for more than 40 years.
The RS4 and RS4 Pro gimbals aren't groundbreaking but come with numerous small improvements over the previous RS3 models.
"I must always be pretty." is a common theme from girls. One saving grace from growing up in the 80’s, pre-internet, was that while I had a calorie-restricted childhood, I didn’t know just how many other girls outside of my immediate friend group were also growing up and hating their bodies.
Nearly 20 years after finding success in helping startups build products, Canadian interface design firm Metalab has launched Metalab Ventures to invest in many of those product-led startups. Serial entrepreneur and investor Andrew Wilkinson started Metalab in 2006, a company that went on to support product innovations by companies including Slack, Coinbase, Uber and Tumblr. Metalab often works with startups, acting a bit like co-founders, to help them get a product off the ground.
Last year, Microsoft made waves when it announced Copilot would add $30 per user per month to the price of an Office 365 subscription. At Google Cloud Next, Google followed Microsoft's monetization lead, announcing a pair of $10/month/user add-on packages for the Google Workspace productivity suite. The company also introduced an AI security package, which helps admins keep Google Workspace content more secure, including the ability to classify and protect files with certain sensitive characteristics.
The biggest news stories this morning: Google’s long-awaited Find My Device network launches today, Nintendo’s Wii U and 3DS online servers are gone, Play Tekken, get free Chipotle.