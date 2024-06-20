4-year-old boy missing from Huntington Lake campground in Fresno County mountains

Deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 4-year-old boy who went missing at Huntington Lake Thursday morning.

Deputies received a call from the family of Christian Ramirez just before 11 a.m. to say their child went missing at the Rancheria Campground, located in the northeast portion of Huntington Lake, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said.

The family had been searching for him for at least an hour before calling deputies, Botti said.

The family told deputies the boy was wearing a gray Volcom T-shirt, blue shorts and gray Nike shoes.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team, sheriff’s helicopter, U.S. Forest Service rangers and Fish & Wildfire officers are searching for the boy.

Seen in an undated photo, Christian Ramirez, 4, went missing from Rancheria Campground at Huntington Lake in the eastern Fresno County mountains on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Photo of the 4-year-old boy that went missing at Huntington Lake on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

The location where a boy went missing at Huntington Lake on Thursday, June 20, 2024.