4-year-old boy identified as body found in duffel bag, PA cops say. ‘It’s devastating

The body of a young child found stuffed in a duffel bag has been identified as a 4-year-old boy missing since December, according to Pennsylvania police and news reports.

The decomposed body was discovered inside a black Puma bag by a Philadelphia city worker cleaning an alleyway March 18, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. The remains were unable to be identified at the time because of how long they had been abandoned.

Now, DNA evidence revealed the remains were of Damari Carter police said Wednesday, according to KYW.

“Innocence lost for what?” Nakia Bailey, Damari’s aunt, told the Inquirer. “I’ll never get to see him grow up. It’s devastating.”

Damari’s mother, 30-year-old Dominique Bailey, and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Kevin Spencer, had previously been arrested in the boy’s disappearance and presumed death, WCAU reported.

Court records show Dominique Bailey and Spencer were arrested Jan. 6. As of May 2, they face charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and endangering the welfare of a child, among other charges.

The mother initially said her son had been struck and killed by a car, WPVI reported, but police said there was no evidence to indicate a car crash occurred.

Police believe Damari was beaten to death, according to the Inquirer.

A neighbor “heard Damari screaming” Dec. 7, police told People, and Spencer was spotted in surveillance footage the next day “dragging a trash bag out of the house.”

“The way they found him is appalling,” Aiyana Parrish, Damari’s cousin, told WPVI. “I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy for someone to find him like that. And I applaud that worker who found him.”

Parrish described Damari as a “smiling, happy little boy.”

Darryle Carter Jr., the boy’s father, said in an interview with People his son was “his heart.” He gave Damari his name, which translates to “strength” in Yorurba.

“I miss my little man,” the father said. “This is a nightmare to me. I just wish I could wake up.”

Bailey and Spencer are due in court June 18.

