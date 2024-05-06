4-year-old boy dies, hundreds rescued in severe Texas floods. Here's what we know Monday.

At least one person has died in the severe flooding in Texas. Hundreds of others were rescued from homes and vehicles. Here's what we know.

Young boy dies in Texas floods

A four-year-old boy died after the vehicle he was riding in became stuck in Johnson County just south of Fort Worth, according to CBS News Texas. The vehicle's occupants, which included the boy and two adults, had exited the vehicle and were attempting to reach safety when they were swept away by floodwaters.

The two adults were rescued and hospitalized around 5 a.m. CST Sunday. The boy's body was not recovered until a couple of hours later, Johnson County officials report. The boy has been identified as Lucas Warren, and the adults traveling with him were his mother and father.

Hundreds rescued in Texas floods

First responders rescued over 400 people from neighborhoods around Houston, the Associated Press reports. In Harris County alone, Judge Lina Hidalgo said 224 people and 153 pets had been rescued.

“It’s been really sad to see the impact of people’s livelihoods, homes, infrastructure as well as just the public infrastructure,” Hidalgo told CNN on Saturday.

Amid evacuation orders, Hidalgo is asking residents to stay away from the area until flooding eases.

Live Texas weather alerts: Flood warnings

Just after 7 p.m. CST Sunday, the National Weather Service in Houston lifted the area's flood watch.

After 93 hours in effect, the Flood Watch has finally expired.



However, moderate to major river flooding will remain a concern through the next several days to over a week. Please do not drive around any remaining barricades or enter into any flood waters.#HOUwx #TXwx — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) May 6, 2024

Despite this, flooding conditions remain an active risk. The weather service warns floodwaters should be avoided and emphasizes people must not attempt to drive around barricades.

Several weather warnings and watches remain in effect throughout Texas. The area east of College Station and north of Houston received as much as 20-25 inches of rain over the past week. Other areas saw slightly less rainfall.

The weather service predicts warmer, drier weather in the week ahead.

Texas road conditions, closures

Many roads and bridges in Central and East Texas are still unsafe to travel on, as floodwaters remain high and downed trees pose obstacles.

