4-year-old boy accidentally shoots himself in Glendale home

A 31-year-old woman told police she was telling her boyfriend’s 4-year-old son he needed to listen better, as he was arguing with his older brother on Wednesday morning. The boy was fidgeting on his father’s bed before the woman heard a loud bang, according to court records.

The boy found a 9mm handgun beneath a pillow and accidentally shot himself in the chest, the woman told police according to court records.

Glendale police arrested the woman and her 44-year-old partner on suspicion of child neglect, abuse, endangerment and misconduct involving weapons.

It was not the first time police had responded to an incident involving the boy’s access to weapons. Officers had responded to a family fight at the same residence in January 2023 and found the boy had been injured and was playing with disassembled weapons in the home, according to a Glendale Police Department statement released Thursday.

How did a 4-year-old boy find the gun?

After interviews, detectives stated they discovered that the woman was sleeping in the master bedroom with the 4-year-old child while the father was working on a vehicle in the carport.

The woman told police that the 4-year-old child was moving around in bed and placed his hand under the pillow where the woman had placed her 9mm handgun. There was an accidental discharge, and the child was hit in the chest.

Police said they later determined the woman’s handgun was possibly not the firearm used in the accidental shooting. Parts of a Smith & Wesson 40-caliber handgun were found near the bed. After law enforcement officials searched the property, a gray Smith & Wesson handgun was found in the backyard that was missing the same parts found near the bed, police said.

The weapon had a spent shell casing still inside the chamber.

What happened to the 4-year-old boy?

The woman screamed for the boy’s father after seeing that the boy had been shot, according to court records. She called 911 as she applied pressure to the boy’s gunshot wound on his chest. The dispatcher then instructed her to allow the boy to sit up so he could vomit.

The 4-year-old boy was taken to a hospital’s intensive care unit and underwent surgery. Police reported that he was in stable condition as of Thursday.

The father and girlfriend were arrested following the accidental shooting.

Glendale detectives stated they observed live rifle rounds as well as 40-caliber rounds spread throughout the house, including the master bedroom.

A 9mm handgun was found on the bed with a loaded magazine next to it, police said. Officials also found a live 40-caliber round on the floor, a 40-caliber magazine, the back plate to the gun and a firing pin located underneath the TV.

While the mattress had a burn mark, there was no handgun projectile found anywhere in the bedroom, police said.

Police also found a rifle round in the pocket of a man’s jacket in the master bedroom closet.

While searching the backyard, detectives found a 40-caliber firearm in the dirt, as well as a spent casing in the chamber. The handgun was missing the magazine and the back plate and the firing pin. The serial number had also been tampered with and could not be read.

Police also found an AR-15 in the back of a vehicle parked in the backyard, as well as a handgun magazine in a vehicle parked in the front of the property.

Glendale police contacted the Arizona Department of Child Services and later learned that father is a prohibited possessor.

In a news conference on Thursday, Glendale police spokesman Moroni Mendez stressed the importance of securing firearms in a safe location.

"It is one of those cases where we just want to stress the practice of gun safety,” Mendez said.

Arizona law, however, does not require firearms to be secured in a home where children are present.

"Someone was injured, a child was injured," Mendez said. "It's terrible when anyone gets injured with a firearm but in this case, it was a 4-year-old boy.”

Republic reporter Brenna Gauchat contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 4-year-old boy accidentally shoots himself in Glendale