4-Year-Old Asks Cop To Check Her Home for Monsters: 'We Didn't Find Any'

For 4-year-old Sidney Fahrenbruch, monsters under the bed were an emergency.

Officer David Bonday of the Longmont Police Department in Colorado was dispatched to the Fahrenbruch's new home on Sunday to launch a thorough investigation into the monsters that might have been lurking around the house — with little Sidney as his sidekick.

"I think it was her wanting to spend time with a police officer," her mom, Megan Fahrenbruch, told InsideEdition.com.

She explained Sidney met Officer Bonday at a community barbeque event with the police department about a week before they moved into their new home.

"He loved her the first time he met her because she was wearing her police outfit," she said. "She instantly gravitated toward him. That's when she asked him if he'd come check her new house for monsters."

Bonday agreed, and over the next few weeks, he planned what time would work best for the family.

And when he arrived for the inspection, Sidney was waiting for him on the steps in her police uniform, ready for duty.

"It was cute to say the least," Bonday told InsideEdition.com. "I’ve never had anyone ask me to check for monsters before."

Handing her a flashlight, Bonday and Sidney began their search.

"They searched the whole house, top to bottom," her mom said. "They went to town. They looked in every closet, every bathroom and every room to make sure there were none."

At the end of their investigation, Bonday and his little assistant concluded the home was secure.

"We didn't find any monsters, cleared the whole house as a matter of fact," he said.

Even though Sidney's mom had a hunch they'd reach that conclusion, she said her family appreciated having Officer Bonday come by to check.

"It actually gave her the confidence to be around the new house," she explained. "She wants to be a police officer now more than ever."

