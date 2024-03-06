4 now convicted in 2021 murder-for-hire in Westwood

Mario Gordon, standing between his attorneys, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to involuntary manslaughter in a 2021 murder-for-hire shooting involving three shooters.

Four men have now admitted roles in a murder-for-hire that involved multiple people – including a 14-year-old boy – firing into an SUV, wounding the intended target and killing the driver.

The shooting was at the center of a trial earlier this year, which ended with the conviction of 23-year-old Carl Godfrey, the man prosecutors said enlisted three shooters to carry it out.

Carl Godfrey is escorted into the courtroom of Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Jody Luebbers for closing arguments in his murder-for-hire trial on Jan. 31.

On Wednesday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, Mario Gordon, 34, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the shooting that killed 27-year-old Deontray Otis.

Judge Jody Luebbers imposed a sentence that had been agreed upon by both Gordon’s attorneys and prosecutors, 13 to 18 years in prison.

Gordon is the fourth person to be convicted and sentenced in the shooting, which happened in February 2021 outside an apartment complex in Westwood.

Godfrey, who was convicted early last month on multiple counts including aggravated murder, is serving life without the possibility of parole. Also last month, a 52-year-old man who prosecutors said drove a “bootleg cab,” picked up the shooters and dropped them off near the apartment complex, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. That driver, Conn Inabnitt, was sentenced to eight to 11½ years in prison.

Jason Gray Jr., 21, pleaded guilty last year to multiple charges and is serving 37 to 41 years in prison.

In court Wednesday, Assistant Prosecutor Brian Goodyear said Gordon’s sentence accounted for the fact that he took responsibility for his role in the shooting and testified at Godfrey’s trial.

The shooting happened the afternoon of Feb. 16, 2021. Prosecutors said the target was a man to whom Godfrey owed money. Godfrey directed the man to the location on Westwood Northern Boulevard where the shooting happened. The three shooters, including Gordon, fired 21 shots into the SUV.

The SUV’s driver, Otis, was "in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong people," prosecutors said. Otis’ girlfriend was in the front passenger seat and survived the shooting.

On the witness stand in Godfrey’s trial, Gordon described himself as someone who made money by robbing people. He said he thought it would be a robbery.

Gordon declined to make a statement in court Wednesday.

“I appreciate you coming forward and taking responsibility,” Luebbers told him. “I wish more people would do that.”

The teenager charged in the case, Mikeem Thomas, now 17, is being prosecuted as an adult. A trial date for him has not been set.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Mario Gordon pleads guilty in 2021 murder-for-hire in Westwood