4 more arrests made in connection with 2022 Cottage Hill homicide: Mobile PD

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department has made four more arrests in connection to a 2022 homicide where a 19-year-old was shot and killed.

According to a press release, the following individuals have been accused of participating in the homicide.

Kenyadrick Drake, 21, of Mobile

Isaac Parker, 20, of Mobile

Antiono Sykes, 20, of Mobile

Terrell Smith-Dickerson, 23, of Theodore

Drake, Parker, Sykes, and Smith-Dickerson have all been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Clockwise, from top left: Kenyadrick Drake, 21, of Mobile; Isaac Parker, 20, of Mobile; Terrell Smith-Dickerson, 23, of Theodore; and Antiono Sykes, 20, of Mobile. (Courtesy, Metro Jail log)

The new arrests come after one man, identified as then-20-year-old Brandon Ely, was charged with murder in April of 2022.

MPD says the case remains an active investigation.

Background of the investigation

WKRG News 5 reported that in February 2022, officers with the Mobile Police Department were called to the 7400 block of Cottage Hill Road on Feb. 15 after receiving reports that several people were shot.

LOCATION:

When officers arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to reports.

A 19-year-old identified as Keith Fredricks, was found inside a vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

