4 minors charged after stolen gun found at middle school in Sampson County
4 minors charged after stolen gun found at middle school in Sampson County
4 minors charged after stolen gun found at middle school in Sampson County
Hannah Riley's search for her 10-year-old dog involves the X app, GoFundMe and a Google spreadsheet of volunteers.
Will Tua have a new target in OBJ next season?
Colorado was the only school to give Jaylyn Sherrod a Power Five offer out of high school. Four years later, the senior guard has helped turn the once-struggling program around.
Lawyers with New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office cast doubt on former President Donald Trump’s claim that he cannot find a company to lend him the $464 million bond he needs to appeal the judgment in his financial fraud trial.
Reddit priced its stock on Wednesday at $34 a share, the top of the anticipated range, a signal that investors are excited about the company's IPO on Thursday. Excluding employee stock options, the 19-year old company’s valuation will start at $5.4 billion, a far cry from its last private market value of $10 billion, set in August 2021, the top of the last tech markets boom. The stock, which is the most anticipated offering of the year so far, will debut on New York Stock Exchange on Thursday with the ticker symbol “RDDT.”
A Jackery generator can be an invaluable tool. These deals from Amazon's spring sale are even better than the Black Friday deals and save you up to $1,000.
Among the top discounts: white gold hoop earrings for just $17, a bestselling air purifier for $140 off and the viral favorite Bissell Little Green vac for under $100.
Laken Riley, the Georgia student who was killed last month, allegedly by an undocumented immigrant, is the latest to be used as a political flashpoint in the fight over border security. Her father doesn't want her death to be a political talking point. He's not alone.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
Epic Games has received some significant support in its battle against the fee Apple is charging for iOS payments made outside of the App Store. Meta, Microsoft, X and Match Group filed a petition stating that "The Apple Plan comports with neither the letter nor the spirit" of a court ruling.
This dirt-detecting vac has special technology to suck up even the most stealthy of dust bunnies.
Police in Florida have been unable to locate Sutton since March 7, when the warrant was issued.
The plug-in hybrid returns to the Mercedes-Benz GLC lineup in 2025 packing way less torque but way more range.
Stocks rose after the Fed's latest projection for interest rates showed the central bank sees three interest rate cuts by the end of this year.
If you're planning a big spring cleaning project, add this formula to your shopping list, stat.
Today, during NBCUniversal’s annual technology conference, One24, the company revealed a slew of features coming to its streaming service Peacock ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics in July. The most notable feature to launch on Peacock is multiview, which allows subscribers to view up to four simultaneous matches at once. Next to picture-in-picture mode, many sports fans agree that multiview has been one of the greatest advancements to sports streaming tech in years, since it offers a more convenient way to follow multiple games simultaneously instead of constantly switching streams.
Central bank officials predict changes to come with interest rates expected to tick down to 4.6% this year.
We've finally learned more details about the Marvel game that former Naughty Dog and Visceral Games writer and creative director Amy Hennig and her team are working on. The World War II-set Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is coming next year, and a new story trailer sheds more light on what it's all about.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest Clemson lawsuit that is yet another sign of a potential implosion of the ACC. Wetzel is bothered by the timing of the lawsuit when he just wants to enjoy March Madness. Forde then goes on an epic rant about how every school is in it for themselves and everyone looks to pass the blame for the state of college sports, when in fact, everyone is to blame.
"I love how a tan makes me feel," one TikToker says of using sunbeds, which remain popular with some despite dermatologists' concerns.