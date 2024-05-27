$4 million grant will revamp Village of Caldwell's downtown area

Downtown Caldwell is getting a facelift, thanks to the Appalachian Community Grant program.

The village's plan for revitalization was recently chosen to receive $4,009,778 in grant money. The award was part of the Ohio's Wonderful Waterways Initiative, a grouping within the ACG. Its stated purpose is to expand access to local waterways, revitalize historic riverfront downtowns, and create new tourism and recreational opportunities.

The downtown Caldwell revitalization project will add new lightings, sidewalks and more.

Caldwell's application for the grant specified that the money would be used for improvements in the streetscape, placemaking, and walkability of downtown to improve access to local businesses.

The project has been in the works since 2022, but the grant application was only submitted in November of 2023. Designing Local has been working with the community throughout the process. According to its website, "Designing Local is a certified woman-owned business that helps communities create beautiful, functional places that engage and inspire."

Surveys went out to residents to help the design team and the village understand what the community wanted, and they resoundingly replied they wanted to see their downtown continue to be successful.

The $4,009,778 was the entire amount the village requested in the application and Mayor Misty Wells and Village Administrator Daryl Crum seem positive it will cover everything. According to Wells, "We're ready to go. Our design is done."

An all-brick amphitheater will be added in the space beside of the historical jail.

Details of the design

The Noble County Courthouse and the surrounding area will serve as the center point of the revitalization.

"We're doing new sidewalks, updating electrical work − things need to be updated. We're getting all new benches, new flower planters. We're going more with a historical, black wrought iron look," said Wells.

The addition of canopy lighting will brighten up the square and create a picturesque backdrop during the holidays. The lights will be strung from the courthouse at various points and connected to poles or roofs on opposite buildings. Customizable colors will allow the village to change the look for various weeks and events, such as Child Abuse Prevention Month and 4-H Week.

A rendering of the possible lighting configurations to span from the courthouse to various buildings around the square.

Useable alley space around the courthouse will have a new feel to it as well. There is a plan for murals, and added seating in the areas. The nook between Chapman's Coffee and the Noble County Historical Jail will be one of the main transformations, with the design plans including an all-brick amphitheater structure to be utilized by the community for weddings, live music and more.

New markers will be placed at the buildings in the historical district featuring a clean, dark blue and black historical palette. The theme continues as road signage will be placed in strategic areas directing visitors to downtown and other points of interest in the area.

Historical wrought iron lampposts will replace the current ones.

"We've done as much as we can on our end, as a village and as a historical district. Now business owners need to take advantage of the opportunities we've presented," Wells noted. She said some businesses have been on board, but some still need convincing. "We have a Vista grant through OSU Extension and it's a 50/50 match up to $5,000. So if you wanted to do your storefront, you could apply for this grant, and if you say you're going to do new awnings, or windows or paint your building and if it's going to be $10,000 you can apply and get $5,000 of it," she said.

Residents can expect the transformation to begin in 2025. Designing Local will continue to be a large part of the project, and the desire to use local contractors has already been expressed. "They want to use local contractors because this is to blossom the community and what better way to do that than to filter more income by using local contractors," Crum said.

The revitalization project for downtown Caldwell is expected to being in 2025. Local contracts will be used for the project.

Wells is excited to see the project begin but knows the concerns residents may have about the construction, parking and installations.

"You have to have the mess to have the progress. I feel like it's very nice to start something and actually see it happen."

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Caldwell's $4M revitalization project to begin in 2025