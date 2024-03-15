$4 million for Endicott's Grippen Park will add pickleball, skating rink: What to know

A local park Broome County Executive Jason Garnar called one of the "most underutilized" in the county will be getting a full makeover to the tune of $4 million dollars.

Funding for the revamping of Grippen Park in Endicott was provided by the Broome County Legislature, a $500,000 grant secured by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and $2 million from a New York State local waterfront grant.

At a groundbreaking ceremony Friday afternoon, Garnar said the convergence of these different funding sources made the ambitious project possible.

A groundbreaking event was held at Grippen Park in Endicott Friday, March 15, 2024.

Renovations will center around the main building in the park, which used to be a skating rink. After the 2011 flood, the building began to deteriorate and was officially closed in 2019.

Work is expected to take six months, and has already begun.

What will be added to Grippen Park?

With new funding, the entire main building will be renovated. Concessions and a new patio will be added alongside an indoor track and six pickleball courts. In the winter, the building will once again feature a skating rink.

Anything which could be damaged by flooding will be kept above flood levels. The parking lot, which sits by the building, will also be repaved.

In the area surrounding the building, the park will feature a new Wiffle ball stadium, a new flag football field, an outdoor basketball court, a rebounding wall for pickleball and tennis courts. Beth Lucas, executive of Broome County Planning, said there will be a new playground built with special attention to being accessible and inclusive for all.

Greg Baldwin, who represents District 6 in the Broome County Legislature, said these changes are personally exciting for him because he grew up spending time at the park, and lives just a few blocks away.

"I know what it was before, and now it is going to be even better," said Baldwin.

Thanks to the local waterfront grant, a new trail system will be put in place connecting Grippen Park to the nearby Roundtop Picnic Area.

"When this is all said and done, I believe this will be one of the nicest parks in the Southern Tier," said Garnar. "It is a big deal for Endicott, and a big deal for Broome County, starting today."

From left, Beth Lucas, Broome County Planning director; Brenda Gowe, Broome County Parks director; Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, Broome County Legislator Greg Baldwin, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo announce work planned at Grippen Park in Endicott.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo said Grippen Park will once again be able to provide a positive experience for the community, and will include activities for all ages.

"We want to get everyone involved in the great outdoors, and now there will be so many opportunities," said Lupardo.

Brenda Gowe, director of Broome County Parks Recreation and Youth Services, said the park will make a massive impact on the community year-round.

"This will become a community anchor for Western Broome County, and something for everyone to enjoy," said Gowe. "It opens the door for all kinds of activities despite the weather."

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Grippen Park renovations: Plan for Endicott's former skating rink