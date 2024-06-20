4 major state road projects for the Peoria-area identified by IDOT

The Illinois Department of Transportation has identified over $2 billion in road and highway projects to begin work in the Peoria-area between 2025 and 2030.

Those projects are part of IDOT's transportation improvement plan and will be funded by state dollars. Here are the major projects identified for the Peoria area.

A $76 million bridge reconstruction

Work continues on the new eastbound span of the McClugage Bridge in Peoria. Meanwhile, money has been allocated to renovate the westbound span.

The construction work happening on the McClugage Bridge in Peoria is a major part of IDOT's highway improvement plan.

One of the more expensive projects of the bunch, a new deck, superstructure rehabilitation, painting and engineering for the westbound part of the bridge have been funded to the tune of $76 million for fiscal year 2025. The new eastbound span of the bridge is currently being worked on.

McClugage bridge update: The latest on the massive IDOT project

$64 million for Peoria thoroughfare

Traffic moves south on Galena Road at the intersections with Gardner Lane in Peoria Heights.

Illinois Route 29, or N. Galena Road, will have a 2.6 mile stretch of road reconstructed, with a bikeway and bi-directional left turn lane introduced.

The stretch of road receiving the work spans from 0.1 miles north of Lorentz Avenue to 0.2 miles north of Gardner Lane.

In 2025, the project will see $2 million in funding for engineering, environmental studies and design. Another $62.5 million has been tabbed for the project between 2025 and 2030.

South Peoria roads to see $44 million project

Fresh oil and new blacktop covers part of Lincoln Avenue as the busy South Peoria one-way thoroughfare undergoes some renovation. Lincoln's westbound counterpart Howett Street is also being upgraded.

Lincoln Avenue and Howett Street, spanning from Washington Street to Griswold Street, will be the benefactors of a $44.7 million reconstruction project to take place between 2025 and 2030.

In fiscal year 2025, $2 million has been appropriated for engineering, design and environmental studies.

East Bluff news: This $14 million project will overhaul a major Peoria street. Here's what we know

Adams Street bridge scheduled for replacement

Vehicles travel over the Adams Street Bridge in South Peoria.

An Adams Street bridge that stretches over the BNSF railroad in southwest Peoria is set to receive a $57 million rebuild. $2 million for engineering and design have been allocated to the project in 2025.

'I didn't plan on any of this': Why downtown Peoria serves as center of homeless outreach

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Here are 4 major state funded road projects coming to Peoria