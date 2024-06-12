4 Louisville companies score 100 on Human Rights Campaign LGBTQ+ equality ranking. Here's the breakdown

During Pride Month, celebrated each June, many businesses roll out ads and campaigns to show their inclusivity and support of the LGBTQ+ community.

While June is an ideal time for corporations to show their allyship with LGBTQ+ individuals, for many companies, the promise of diversity and inclusion within the workplace is an everyday effort.

Since 2002, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation has annually released a Corporate Equality Index that scores companies on their inclusivity and equality for LGBTQ+ workers. The CEI is focused on four main categories: workforce protection, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

"The CEI serves as an important benchmark for organizational commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion in its workforce," Marcos Garcia, deputy director of HRC Foundation’s Workplace Equality Program, said.

Four Louisville companies scored 100 on the Corporate Equity Index for 2024 — Brown-Forman, Ford Motor Co., GE Appliances, and Humana.

These companies were part of the 545 nationwide that earned the "Equality 100 Award: Leaders in LGBTQ+ Inclusion" by earning a score of 100 in the CEI.

"Earning a score of 100 indicates that these companies are true leaders in creating workplaces that are welcoming and affirming of LGBTQ+ employees," Garcia said. "They have demonstrated significant commitment to LGBTQ+ equality through inclusive policies, benefits, and practices, and they serve as examples for other organizations striving to improve their own inclusion efforts."

"This commitment not only fosters a positive workplace culture but also enhances the company's reputation and appeal to diverse consumers and employees," he added.

However, some Louisville area employers who participated in the voluntary CEI and scored 100 in the 2022-23 CEI saw their scores decrease this year, including Papa Johns, UPS and Yum! Brands. The criteria to get a 100 this year has evolved and required companies to take "tremendous strides to meet this new criteria," according to the CEI summary report.

Garcia said the criteria was expanded to include a new focus on family formation benefits, gender transition guidelines, better access to LGBTQ+ healthcare resources and more.

"This evolution introduced new and different opportunities for companies to model their LGBTQ+ inclusion and many companies saw a shift in their scores from one year to the next," Garcia said. "We are working with our participants in year two of our evolution to implement more inclusive practices and, at the same time, increase their CEI scores."

Here's a look at how Louisville-area employers scored in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation 2023-24 Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ+ equality:

Brown-Forman Corp.

Score: 100

For two consecutive years, the iconic bourbon company earned a 100 on the Corporate Equity Index. Brown-Forman, known for making products including Woodford Reserve and Jack Daniel's, finds its diverse and inclusive culture as an asset for elevating the business through innovation and creativity.

Crystal Peterson, chief inclusion and global community relations officer, said one way Brown-Forman supports an inclusive work environment is through internal initiatives such as an "Inclusive Leadership Program" focused on educating leaders to lead through inclusivity and a "Let's Talk" series that teaches employees skills and how to apply them to support an inclusive culture. The company's PRIDE employee resource group was one of the first established at Brown-Forman and is celebrating 15 years this year.

"The CEI standards keep us focused on the most meaningful ways to support an inclusive workplace so that LGBTQ+ colleagues will continue to choose to build their careers here," Peterson said. "As a life-long ally, I am proud of this perfect score because it affirms Brown-Forman's commitment to being a great place to work, for everyone."

Ford Motor Co.

Score: 100

Ford Super Duty trucks in line for inspection at the Ford Truck Plant on Chamberlain Ln. in Louisville, Ky. May 24, 2023

The Michigan-based automaker known for its production of the Super Duty model trucks in Louisville saw its score rise from 90 last year to 100 this year on the Corporate Equity Index. According to Ford's 2024 Integrated Sustainability and Financial Report, Ford has a supplier diversity initiative that includes a focus on purchasing from and supporting minority businesses such as LGBTQ+-owned companies.

"A supply base that reflects the diversity of our customer base will be our competitive edge as we work to deliver must-have products and services for our customers," Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a statement on the Ford Supplier Diversity and Inclusion program webpage. "Together, we can leverage our diverse backgrounds and diversity of thought to create a better company and a better world."

GE Appliances

Score: 100

GE employees work on assembling A new GE washing machines at Appliance Park in Louisville, Ky. April 15, 2024

The appliance company headquartered in Louisville is no stranger to scoring a 100 in the CEI, having earned the score last year, as well.

GE Appliances' efforts in inclusivity include access to gender-affirming healthcare, its "Diverse and Respectful Workplace" policy with zero tolerance for discrimination, and its program aimed at encouraging spending with diverse suppliers. The company also supports a multitude of employee resource groups, inclusive trainings and support of nonprofits through volunteerism and corporate donations.

"We want to be a best place to work for all, and having the policies and practices in place to ensure everyone feels included and belongs will ensure we truly reflect our consumers and can continue to grow and innovate as a company," said Eric Stallworth, senior director of inclusion and diversity. "We also hope to see more companies expand their inclusive benefits, which will make Kentucky a more competitive destination for top diverse talent."

Humana

Score: 100

In back-to-back years, Humana has earned a 100 in CEI. Humana SVP of Diversity Equity & Inclusion, Carolyn Tandy said the commitment to fostering an inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ workers is a "moral imperative" and noted that diversity enhances both employee satisfaction and innovation at the healthcare giant.

Humana provides employees with health plans that cover gender-affirming services, restroom and facilities access guidance, training and resources aimed at the promotion of LGBTQ+ cultural competence, and internal recordkeeping that respects an employee's gender identity. Tandy said the company also focuses on philanthropy within the LGBTQ+ community.

"We are proud to lead by example and set the standard for others to create a more inclusive environment for all employees and we will continue to build and support initiatives that promote equality, respect, care, and acceptance for all people, regardless of zip code, background, sexual orientation, or gender identity," Tandy said.

Papa Johns

Score: 70

A Papa Johns location in the Hike Point neighborhood of Louisville, Ky. on March 31, 2024.

The famed pizza chain, which scored 100 last year, found its score drop as a result of not providing an LGBTQ+ benefits guide, not hosting at least outreach or engagement efforts with the broader LGBTQ+ community, and lack of specific internal trainings.

Papa Johns, which was ranked first among all restaurant brands in the Forbes Best Employers for Diversity, sees diversity and inclusivity as part of its "top strategic priority" for company leaders.

"We understand that there is work to be done, and the most recent CEI is serving as a useful tool for Papa Johns as we pursue our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategic objectives," said Papa Johns Chief People & Diversity Officer, Elias Reyna. "We’re dedicated to continuing our work and participating in the CEI survey to ensure our team members are heard, represented and respected at work.

UPS

Score: 85

A fleet of UPS cargo planes are unloaded at the UPS Worldport Air Hub in Louisville, Ky. Feb. 9, 2024

The largest employer in Louisville, which previously scored 100, saw the score decrease this year because it does not provide an LGBTQ+ benefits guide and lacks "equivalency in same- and different-sex spousal and partner medical and soft benefits."

Mechelle Stanchfield, a company spokesperson said, the UPS Foundation has invested more than $1.7 million in LGBTQ+ initiatives and UPS employees have volunteered almost 15,000 hours since 2022 to support the LGBTQ+ community.

"We believe employees are at their best when they feel genuinely supported by their co-workers and leaders, and we work hard to create a welcoming environment where everyone feels valued and respected and can bring their truest selves to work every day," Stanchfield said in a statement.

YUM! Brands

Score: 55

From left to right, KFC CMO Nick Chaves, KFC Director of Food Innovation Diane Miller and KFC Food Innovation Technician Seth Stewart judged wraps created during a recent media event at the KFC test kitchen at the Yum! Brands headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky. March 27, 2024.

The company known for KFC, Taco Bell and other fast-food favorites scored 100 last year but saw a drop-off this year mainly due to not providing an LGBTQ+ benefits guide or "equivalency in same- and different-sex spousal and partner medical and soft benefits," along with lack of internal trainings and outreach and engagement efforts.

In a statement to The Courier Journal, a Yum! spokesperson said, "Yum! Brands is committed to making room for all people and voices at our tables and enabling an equitable and inclusive workplace. The company’s score in this year’s Corporate Equality Index represents incomplete information and is not reflective of any change in our commitment to the LGBTQ+ community.”

Yum! did not respond to Courier Journal requests for comment on how the score "represents incomplete information."

Note: Companies included in this article are employers in Jefferson County with at least 1,000 employees. Papa Johns was included in this article because it is a major, globally recognized business in the area, despite employing less than 1,000 workers in Jefferson County.

Contact business reporter Olivia Evans at oevans@courier-journal.com or on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter at @oliviamevans_.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville companies Human Rights Campaign LGBTQ+ equality rank