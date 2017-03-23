4 Killed Including A Police Officer In Wisconsin

Police confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody. However, they did not release the names of the people involved and killed during the shootings in Wisconsin.

Four people including a police officer were killed in a series of shootings Wednesday in Marathon County, northern Wisconsin that began after a domestic dispute at a bank, officials said. At a press conference in the evening, police confirmed that the suspect has been taken into custody and that there is no public threat anymore. The police have neither released the name of the suspect nor has it named the people, killed in the shootings.

Everest Metro Police Chief, Wally Sparks confirmed that the officer who was killed during the shootings was from his department, according to the Associated Press.

"I would like to send all my thoughts and ask everybody listening, thoughts and prayers to all the victims and their families. Please keep them in your prayers and be with our officers," Sparks said during the news conference Wednesday evening.

Wausau, Wisconsin police Capt. Todd Baeten described the incidents and said the series of shootings first took place first at Marathon Savings Bank in Rothschild after a domestic dispute. The shootings then took place at a law firm in Schofield and at the Aspen Street Apartments complex. On being informed, the police rushed to the spot, following which a SWAT team and the officers had a standoff with the suspect late afternoon.

Police did not mention the exact locations where the victims were killed. Baeten only mentioned that the first shooting at the bank was reported around 12:59 p.m. EDT and the others followed, CBS affiliate WSAW reported.

"As you all know this is a complex and ongoing investigation involving three crime scenes and multiple victims of shootings at those locations. The process has begun to investigate these situations," Baeten said, Fox News reported.

The residents were asked to avoid the entire area during the incidents and after 3 p.m. EDT till the suspect had been taken into custody. "One of the main reasons that we want to keep everybody away from those streets we've listed is because I can confirm that a local law enforcement officer was shot. I cannot comment on the extent of the injuries at this point, or the extent of anybody's injuries. Officers are in contact right now with the suspect at the Aspen Street Apartments site, and are working to engage in communication with him," Baeten explained to the CBS Affiliate WSAW.

A woman named Kelly Hanson who lives in the Aspen complex told the Associated Press that she saw the SWAT team take away a wounded police officer after a few gunshots were heard.

"I thought, what is going on? I know what a gun sounds like, and thought 'This isn't good,'" Hanson said. Hanson said she stayed in her apartment until about 4:45 p.m. when she heard a volley of about 10 shots and began to "freak out." Authorities eventually let her leave her apartment.

"It's tragic that had to happen, but I think they did a good job out here today," she added.

Another man named Omar Sey who recently moved to the apartment heard about the incident after he reached home and saw several squad cars outside.

"This is crazy," Sey said. "You have everything at your disposal. Why don't you make your life better instead of engaging in this."

