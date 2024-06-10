4 Kansas counties in a drought emergency

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The entire state of Kansas is either under a drought watch or drought warning, with four Kansas counties currently under a drought emergency.

The governor has approved updated drought declarations through a proclamation.

“While drought conditions have improved in some areas of the state, many counties continue to be negatively impacted by the decline in water supply or strains on water resources,” said Gov. Laura Kelly. “I strongly encourage all Kansans to continue to conserve water over the summer months.”

Courtesy Kansas Water Office

While eastern Kansas has recently seen drought conditions ease, much of western and southwestern Kansas has seen a rise in drought conditions. Under the proclamation, four counties are under a drought emergency, 35 are under a drought warning, and 55 are under a drought watch:

Drought Emergency: Hodgeman, Ness, Pawnee, Rush.

Drought Warning: Barber, Barton, Clark Comanche, Edwards, Ellis, Ellsworth, Finney, Ford, Grant, Greeley, Hamilton, Harper, Harvey, Haskell, Kearny, Kingman, Kiowa, Lane, McPherson, Meade, Morton, Pratt, Reno, Rice, Russell, Scott, Sedgwick, Seward, Stafford, Stanton, Stevens, Sumner, Wichita.

Drought Watch: Allen, Anderson, Atchison, Bourbon, Brown, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cherokee, Cheyenne, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Cowley, Crawford, Decatur, Dickinson, Doniphan, Douglas, Elk, Franklin, Geary, Gove, Graham, Greenwood, Jackson, Jefferson, Jewell, Johnson, Labette, Leavenworth, Lincoln, Linn, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Miami, Mitchell, Montgomery, Morris, Nemaha, Neosho, Norton, Osage, Osborne, Ottawa, Phillips, Pottawatomie, Rawlins, Republic, Riley, Rooks, Saline, Shawnee, Sheridan, Sherman, Smith, Thomas, Trego, Wabaunsee, Wallace, Washington, Wilson, Woodson, Wyandotte

The four counties under a water emergency are now eligible for emergency water from some state fishing lakes and some federal reservoirs under an agreement between the Kansas Water Office, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, and the Kansas Division of Emergency Management. Individuals and communities in those counties must contact the Kansas Water Office to obtain the appropriate permits to draw water from alternative sources.

For more detailed information about drought conditions across Kansas, click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.