4 juveniles charged following car chase in stolen vehicle

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people under the age of 18 were charged with criminal possession of stolen property following a car chase on I-90.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place on May 7, shortly after 12:30 a.m. They said deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle at the Batavia Thruway entrance before it sped off.

The vehicle, a Kia Forte reported stolen out of the Town of Eden, headed east and attempted to get off at the Leroy exit, according to the Sheriff’s office. They said they were successfully able to stop it with spike strips as the driver tried to go east on Route 490.

All four people inside attempted to get away from the deputies, authorities said. The driver and a passenger were taken into custody after a foot pursuit, another passenger was found hiding in a ditch near the vehicle, and another ran into the woods but was ordered out.

The Sheriff’s office says all four were Buffalo residents. They were two males and a female. In addition to the felony criminal possession charge each person is facing, the driver, who was only identified as a female, was also given several traffic tickets.

All four were released to their parents or guardians and given court appearance tickets.

