4 jurors in place, lengthy witness list revealed as Karen Read trial enters 2nd day

Four of 12 jurors are in place as the murder trial of Karen Read enters the second day of the jury selection process at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham on Wednesday.

The high-profile case went to trial Tuesday and the court started sifting through a pool of about 90 potential jurors. The vast majority of them raised their hands when asked if they had heard of the case.

Guidelines for selecting jurors factor in whether there is “bias” or a previously formed opinion of the case exists.

Another group of 90 new potential jurors are expected to attend court on Wednesday to begin the process. Eight spots remain to be picked, as well as four alternates.

Before jury selection began, Judge Beverly Cannone said she wouldn’t exclude Read’s attorneys from using a third-party culprit defense during the trial as long as it’s “developed” through witness statements and evidence. That third-party defense won’t be allowed during initial statements.

Cannone also announced lengthy witness lists for both the prosecution and defense that include more than 160 combined names.

Read is charged with running down John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, and leaving him to die in a blizzard in the town of Canton on Jan. 29, 2022.

Read’s defense has argued that she is being framed and that O’Keefe was beaten and attacked by a dog inside the home of another Boston police officer.

Criminal defense attorney Peter Elikann told Boston 25 News that finding an impartial jury could be a challenge.

“We won’t find jurors that never heard of this case perhaps, but hopefully we will find jurors that have an open mind and that’s the bottom line, we need jurors with an open mind,” Elikann explained.

The trial is expected to last between 6 and 7 weeks.

Karen Read, facing a murder charge in the death of an off-duty Boston police officer, was ordered held on $100,000 bail.

Karen Read, 41, of Mansfield, Mass., is charged with manslaughter in the Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, death of Boston police Officer John O’Keefe. O'Keefe, 46, was off duty at the time of his death.

