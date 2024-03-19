4 injured, including 2 children, in Highway 61 crash in Red Wing

Mar. 19—RED WING, Minn. — Four people were injured after a single-vehicle crash Monday evening, March 18, 2024, in Red Wing.

A 2014 Honda Pilot was northbound on U.S. Highway 61 near milepost 90 when it lost control, left the roadway and landed on its roof on East Fifth Street, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, Anthony John Cuchetti, 49, of Red Wing, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing with non-life threatening injuries.

A passenger, Lacy Kate Schumann, 39, of Red Wing, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing with non-life threatening injuries.

Two children, ages 5 and 12, were also transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The Red Wing Police Department and Red Wing Fire Department also responded to the scene.