4 injured as firetruck plows into Long Island furniture store

A firetruck en route to a call in Rockville Centre, Long Island on Friday swerved to avoid a car cutting it off and instead barreled into a furniture store.

Three first responders and a furniture store employee were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Rockville Centre police said.

The truck was headed to a call at another location when a white SUV attempted to turn left in front of the firetruck and got sideswiped. The truck in turn got diverted through the wall of the furniture store.

Three people were inside the store at the time, ABC News reported.

Dramatic video posted online shows the truck swerving to avoid the midsize SUV, then careening into Master of Furniture. The firetruck was lodged halfway inside the building, News12 Long Island reported.

It took three hours to determine whether the building was stable enough to remove the truck, according to ABC News. The building department was inspecting to see if the structural integrity had been compromised. Heaps of bricks were piled and strewn on the sidewalk in front of the store.

The white SUV was heavily damaged on its left side, and an empty black SUV parked nearby was also hit.

