4 injured in 2-car crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) was on the scene of a two-car crash in Gaithersburg on Sunday night.

Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for MCFRS, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the collision caused one person to be trapped. Four people were injured, three of whom sustained serious injuries.

DC police: Teenage boy arrested, charged for carjackings

(Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

(Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

(Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

(Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

(Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

(Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

(Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

(Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

A few lanes were blocked at Montgomery Village Ave. and Greenside Terrace as officials responded to the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.