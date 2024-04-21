4 hurt in Saturday night crash outside of Loris that damaged utility pole

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were hospitalized Saturday night following a one-vehicle crash outside on Highway 378 outside of Loris, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

Crews were dispatched just before midnight to the area of West Bear Grass Road due a wreck with entrapment involving a utility pole.

No further information was immediately provided. The crash remains under investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews work to fix the pole.

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

