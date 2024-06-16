4 houses damaged in McKeesport fire

A house in McKeesport collapsed in an overnight fire.

The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. at Jenny Lind and Federal Street.

A total of four houses caught fire. Officials said they were all vacant, and work was being done on two of the homes.

No injuries were reported.

