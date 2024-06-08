4 hostages rescued by IDF special forces from Gaza, including Noa Argamani, whose motorbike abduction went viral

Israeli special forces rescued four hostages from Gaza on June 8.

Noa Argamani, whose abduction via motorcycle was captured on video, is among the rescued hostages.

Argamani's boyfriend is believed to still be in captivity.

Four hostages were rescued from Gaza in an Israeli operation on Saturday morning, according to a joint IDF, ISA, and Israeli police statement.

The operation in Nuseirat rescued Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv.

The four hostages were kidnapped by Hamas from the Re'im 'Nova' music festival on October 7th. They were among 40 people taken hostage from the festival.

Hamas gunmen killed 364 people at the Nova festival.

Noa Argamani's abduction went viral when she was taken hostage via motorbike eight months ago.

Footage of her capture circulated on social media in the days after October 7. In the video, she is seen begging her captors for her life. "Don't kill me!" she says while reaching for her boyfriend, Avinatan Or.

Or is believed to still be in captivity, his mother said in a Ynet interview in April.

Argamani, whose mother is Chinese, turned 26 during her first week in captivity.

Two days ago, an Israeli attack on Gaza's Nuseirat camp, from which the hostages were rescued, killed 40 people, according to Al Jazeera.

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari called the operation "daring," per The Times of Israel.

The rescuers included the elite Yamam counter-terrorism unit and an officer had been seriously wounded in the operation, said the Israeli news outlet.

Business Insider contacted the IDF for comment.

This is a developing story

