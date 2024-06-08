4 hospitalized after barrage of bullets fired near uptown Charlotte, police say

Four people were shot and hospitalized after a man fired a barrage of bullets during an argument near uptown Charlotte early Saturday, police said.

One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department posted on X, the former Twitter. The other three shot were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The injuries came from bullets fired in the 600 block of North Tryon Street just before 2 a.m. — when a man arguing with others went to his car and returned with a firearm, police said.

The argument occurred in the parking lot of a business that police did not identify.

The shooter left before officers arrived, according to CMPD.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.

This developing story will be updated.