4-H honored at commission meeting

Mar. 10—Lawrence County's 4-H programs were honored by the county commission at their meeting on Tuesday.

The commission issued a proclamation, proclaiming March 3-9 as 4-H Week in the county, stating the program has "assisted in the growth and development of youth in Lawrence County for 127 years."

Commission President Colton Copley said that those enrolled in 4-H have been proven to be readers, with data showing they are more likely to have a college degree and give back to their community.

"We are excited to honor 4-H this week," he said.

Accepting the proclamation was Rachael Fraley, the extension educator for 4-H in the county.

Fraley noted that this is a busy time for the program, with their enrollment deadline for youth approaching.

She said, as of Tuesday, 291 were enrolled this year, but those numbers will go up drastically as the March 15 date nears.

Fraley also said that, with the addition of a new 4-H club in South Point, the county now has 29 such organizations.

Also with Fraley was Zoie Clay, an educator with Lawrence County 4-H, who said she will soon be taking a group of teens to Washington, D.C. for a conference.

"They will have an opportunity to meet with industry leaders," she said of the event, for which she served on the Ohio planning committee. "We are excited to get that started."

In other business, the commission:

—Recognized Nora Swango Stanger, the Appalachian Outreach Coordinator for Sinclair Community College in Dayton.

Stanger, a Lawrence County native, brought a group of students to Lawrence County, where they had breakfast with the commissioners and county officials.

"We talked about the challenges of governing in Appalachia," Copley said, complimenting the group for the topics they raised.

—Heard from Commissioner Mike Finley, who reminded the public that the Special Needs Youth Sportsman gun bash will be 5:30 p.m. today at the Knights of Columbus in Ironton. Finley said those attending could expect "great cooking" in addition to the raffle benefiting the nonprofit group.

—Heard from Commissioner DeAnna Holliday, who reminded that Open Door School's Chilifest will take place at the school today and urged the public to attend.

—Heard from Holliday, who commended Mike Dyer, of Proctorville Animal Clinic, who was named Veterinarian of the year at the state level.

—Heard from Holliday, who commended Fairland Middle School student Meredith Dunlap, who won as co-champion at the regional spelling bee in Athens and will now go on to compete in the Scripps National bee in Washington, D.C. in May.

Dunlap is only the second student from Lawrence County to reach the national level.

—Approved floodplain permits submitted by the Soil and Water Conservation District, which were renewals for Union Township Trustees — Materials storage project located at 66 County Road 3 and for William and Karen Moore —filling and grading and non-residential structure (garage) projects located at 55 Township Road 158.

—Received and filed the Lawrence County Department of Jobs and Family Services Social Services data report for Children Protective Services, submitted by Missy Evans, assistant director/Children Services administrator.

—Approved and signed a 2023 Enterprise Zone Tax Abatement Agreement between the Lawrence County Commissioners and Capchem Technology USA, Inc., which had been approved by the Lawrence County prosecutor and submitted by Ralph Kline, of the Ironton Lawrence County Community Action Organization.

The Lawrence County Commissioners meet at 11 a.m. Tuesdays in the commissioners' chamber on the third floor of the courthouse.