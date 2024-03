Mar. 11—DEWITT — The annual Clinton County 4-H Foundation Cake Auction will be from 12:30-1 p.m. Saturday, March 16 in the Central DeWitt High School gymnasium

The Clinton County 4-H Endowment Fund (Foundation) is a non-profit working in partnership with the Iowa 4-H Foundation and the Clinton County Extension Council to provide financial resources for youth development through 4-H.