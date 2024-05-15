How 4 Fond du Lac businesses and organizations are readying the next generation of workers while they're still in school

FOND DU LAC – With graduation season comes thoughts of the future, and not just for outgoing high school seniors.

Many students don't know what they want to do after graduation, and some who do don't know where to start.

Several local businesses and organizations have developed youth apprenticeships, internships and other programs to get them started before they graduate.

For example, CESA 6's Youth Apprenticeship Program is available to students across 12 Wisconsin counties, including Fond du Lac.

Here are some ways Fond du Lac businesses and organizations are supporting teens looking to get into the workforce.

J.F. Ahern hosted signing day to transition youth apprentices to full-time roles

J.F. Ahern Co. hosted a signing day in May for its high school youth apprentices to transition to full-time employees in its shops, a similar event to high school students signing on to be collegiate athletes.

The day included five apprentices from the Fond du Lac area signing on to full-time roles in Ahern’s plumbing, fire protection and sheet metal shops, and three apprentices from the Appleton area converting to full-time roles in the company's industrial services and pipe fabrication shops.

In the past year, the number of high school students interested in youth apprenticeship opportunities with Ahern has more than doubled, according to the company.

Ahern has invested in recruitment with local high schools and community programs to offer hands-on training, mentorship and industry exposure to the next generation of skilled workers as a way to combat workforce shortages in the construction industry.

SSM Health offers paid apprenticeships for juniors and seniors

SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac has long worked locally to welcome youth apprenticeship students, and as of May 1, SSM Health is now recruiting statewide for a paid apprenticeship program.

With the Wisconsin Youth Apprenticeship Program, SSM Health hospitals and clinics in Wisconsin will offer hands-on experiences to high school juniors and seniors in one of eight health care career roles: medical assistant, medical imaging assistant, medical lab assistant, medical office assistant, nursing assistant, pharmacy assistant, phlebotomy assistant and physical therapy aide.

"Health care offers many rewarding career paths, and we are delighted to welcome these young people into our hospitals and clinics to experience these important roles for themselves as we seek to help train a new generation of exceptional caregivers in the communities we are privileged to serve," Program Coordinator Sandy Riley said.

As of May 14, a local opening includes a medical assistant role at the Fond du Lac Clinic in Mt. Calvary for students accepted into a Youth Apprenticeship program through their local high school.

Fond du Lac Public Library introduces teen intern role

The Fond du Lac Public Library announced at the end of April its first-ever teen internship role for this summer, created with support from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

The position is available to applicants age 16 to 19 who have not yet started college, and a librarian mentor team will work closely with the intern as they learn about library work and develop a program or service based on their interests, background and talents.

The grant-funded role is based on the Public Library Association’s Inclusive Internship Initiative. Previous grant recipients in other communities have created programs such as an intergenerational LGBTQ+ roundtable, a library resource booklet for at-risk youth, a Latinx teen book club and salsa dance lessons for elementary-aged summer reading participants.

Others have produced a music video to promote their library and digitized local history materials.

Project G.R.I.L.L. and other programs highlight local careers

Envision Greater Fond du Lac's Fond du Lac Retention Opportunity Community Knowledge (R.O.C.K.) Program assists high school juniors and seniors in exploring careers through company tours and job shadowing. Its purpose is to highlight job opportunities in Fond du Lac County for students who aren't sure what they will do after they graduate high school.

To highlight the manufacturing sector of the Fond du Lac area, Envision also engages students in Project G.R.I.L.L., which stands for Growing Readiness in Learning and Leading. The program was developed in Sheboygan County, and Envision introduced the idea to school districts in 2008.

The goal of Project G.R.I.L.L. is to teach participants the steps of taking an idea from concept through production by having them design and fabricate a physical grill throughout the school year. Each student group is mentored by their technical educational teacher and a manufacturing partner, such as J.F. Ahern, Fives, Kondex, Manowske Welding Corp., Mercury Marine, Mayville Engineering Company or Wabash.

"One of the many valuable aspects of this program is students get to tour all partner manufacturers, as well as the 'friends of GRILL' partners, to learn about what they do, and all of the entry level positions these companies have," Envision's Vice President of Economic Development Lisa McArthur said. "Before they graduate, many of the GRILL students have job offers from these manufacturing partners."

Students create a portfolio and formal presentation on their process, team roles, timeline, budget and schematics, as well as what they learned in their journey to create the grill. They also have to identify a customer or end user, and work with them throughout the school year to ensure the grill is meeting their expectations.

This year, there are 59 participating students representing six area schools. They will unveil their grills at 11 a.m. May 17 in the parking lot of Festival Foods, 1125 E. Johnson St. The event includes the announcement of Best in Show and Community Choice awards, as well as the winners of two available academic scholarships.

Daphne Lemke is the Streetwise reporter for the Fond du Lac Reporter. Contact her at dlemke@gannett.com.

