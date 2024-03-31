4 firearms, suspected fentanyl found in Brentwood residence

(KRON) – Four firearms and a large quantity of suspected fentanyl were found in a search warrant on Tuesday, according to the Brentwood Police Department.

Brentwood police officers detained three individuals after a traffic enforcement stop a month ago. One of the individuals was 48-year-old Oakland resident James Coleman Jr.

Coleman was found to be in possession of a large amount of narcotics for sale, including suspected fentanyl. Brentwood PD’s initial traffic investigation revealed that Coleman Jr. had an outstanding arrest warrant out of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

Coleman was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. According to police, the leading officer received information indicating Coleman owned additional narcotics and firearms. Due to Coleman’s felony conviction, he is not permitted to own guns.

Photo: Brentwood Police Department

On March 26, Brentwood Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics searched a residence in the 100 block of Applewood Common. The search yielded four firearms and an abundant amount of suspected fentanyl.

Police said two residents were detained, however no one was arrested. The investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for review, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brentwood PD non-emergency Dispatch at (925) 809-7911.

