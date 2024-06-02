Here are the 4 finalists for Columbia fire chief — and when you can meet them

From left, these four are candidates for Columbia Fire Chief: John Ambra, Brian Schaeffer, Jeffery Heidenreich and Chuck Doss

The City of Columbia Fire Department is ready for the public to meet its fire chief finalists.

Clayton Farr Jr. retired in April after serving as chief for 18 months. Unlike previous searches, most of the candidates are local to Columbia and half are internal candidates.

A public meet-and-greet is scheduled 5 p.m. Jun 6 at the Columbia City Hall conference room adjacent to the main entrance.

Candidates are John Ambra, Columbia assistant fire chief; Jeffrey Heidenreich, Columbia assistant fire chief; Chuck Doss, University of Missouri clinical manager with prehospital services; and Brian Schaeffer, Spokane, Washington, assistant fire chief.

Ambra, a Hickman High School graduate, has been with CFD since 2004. Prior to that he was and electrician apprentice with South Kansas City Electric and then a journeyman electrician in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Other professional development comes from the Missouri Division of Fire Safety, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and IBEW/NECA National Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee.

Heidenreich, a Rock Bridge High School, University of Missouri and Columbia College graduate, has worked for the department since 2008. Along with his business administration degrees, Heidenreich also has professional development through fire officer designation from the Commission on Professional Credentialing, peer assessor for Commission on Fire Accreditation International, Commission on Professional Credentialing/Center for Public Safety Excellence, Boone County Fire Protection District, University of Missouri Fire Rescue Training Institute, Missouri Task Force One, Missouri State Emergency Management Agency and National Fire Academy.

Doss, graduates of Kickapoo High School in Springfield, Kansas City Kansas Community College, Columbia Southern University in Alabama and Waldorf University in Iowa, has worked for MU Health Care since 2001 and has served on Missouri Task Force One since 2000. Apart from degrees in fire science, fire administration and organizational leadership, Doss has other professional development through Chief EMS officer designation from the Commission on Professional Credentialing, National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians, Missouri Bureau of EMS, American Red Cross, Federal Aviation Administration, Missouri Division of Fire Safety, University of Missouri Fire Rescue Training Institute, FEMA, National Fire Academy, Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, International Association of Fire Chiefs, SEMA, Missouri Department of Public Safety and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Services.

Schaeffer is a Freeburg High School in Illinois, Sterling College in Kansas City, University of Missouri Kansas City and Creighton University in Nebraska and has worked at both the Yakima and Spokane Washington fire departments. He served Spokane from 2005 to 2024. Apart from degrees in fire science, public administration and leadership education, his professional development comes from his Washington State Paramedic License, Fire Service Executive Development Institute, Chief Fire Officer and Chief Emergency Medical Service Officer.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia names fire chief finalists as public meet-and-greet nears