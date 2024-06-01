4 Fairhope men rescued after boat capsizes; U.S. Coast Guard Pilot talks about the rescue

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Hanging on for dear life, four men from Fairhope sent an SOS signal after their catamaran capsized.

United States Coast Guard Lt. Commander Nathan White was flying the helicopter when he got a call about a capsized boat miles offshore.

“They did have a satellite phone, and they were smart enough to get that before they got out of the boat, so they were able to call our sector command center who then sent us out,” White said.

And so White and his crew flew toward the SOS signal, which was closer than most cases his team sees.

“We were about six or seven minutes out, which is shockingly close for most of our cases,” he said.

Coast Guard video showed the men being hoisted into the helicopter, White said the four were out in the water for a little over an hour.

“They were definitely happy to see us,” White said. “They were very communicative actually it was good that they were because they did not have life jackets, so they seemed to all be strong swimmers, and they were basically climbing on the boat and trying to signal, ‘Do you want one person in the basket? Do you want two people in the basket?'”

White said to let this be a lesson for anyone taking a boat offshore.

“By yourself an EPIRB or ELB, when we go out to search that’s what we are searching for and also tell someone where you’re going and how long you plan on being there,” White said.

All of the men are OK. We reached out to them to see if they wanted to tell their story, but they declined to comment.

