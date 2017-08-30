4 Essential Tips for Cooking the Perfect Thanksgiving Turkey

From Woman's Day

It's not every day you roast a 16-pound bird. So come November 26, it's no surprise that even the most seasoned cooks need a little help getting the turkey from fridge to table. In fact, at this time of year, more than 100,000 callers flood Butterball's tip line, double-checking cook times, asking about the best way to baste and confirming temperatures. Chances are, you'll find the answers to your questions below, but if you don't, just dial one of the helpful hotlines listed.

Poultry Pointers

Use these tips to prepare a turkey dinner that guests will gobble up.

• At the store: You'll need about 1⁄2 pound of turkey per guest (go for 1 pound if you want leftovers). Expecting more than 30 people at your Thanksgiving table? Consider buying two smaller birds, or a whole turkey and one or two breasts. Turkeys that tip the scales at 18 pounds and over take longer to cook and tend to dry out in the oven.

• To thaw: Place the frozen turkey (in its original packaging) on a rimmed baking sheet-to catch any juices-and put it in the refrigerator. Plan on 5 hours of defrosting time per pound. If you're short on time, try a cold water bath: Fill your sink or a large pot with cold water and place the packaged turkey in it breastside down (the breast contains the most meat in need of defrosting). This method requires 30 minutes per pound, but it's a good idea to change the water every hour so the bath stays cold.

• While roasting: Basting helps the skin of your bird get nice and crispy, but frequently opening the oven door can cause the temperature to go down, resulting in an increased cooking time and uneven roasting. To keep things on track, take the pan out of the oven, close the door, baste, then return the turkey to the oven. Or rub the bird with olive oil or butter before roasting and sidestep basting altogether-it has the same effect.

• To know when it's done: Your turkey is ready to be taken out of the oven when its temperature reaches 165°F. Insert an instant-read thermometer into the thickest part of the thigh, but avoid touching the bone, which can cause an inaccurate reading. After removing the turkey from the oven, let it rest for 30 minutes before carving. Not only will it continue to cook, but letting the bird rest also helps the meat retain its juices and stay moist when carved.

Turkey 911

Butterball Turkey Talk-Line: 800-288-8372

This line goes live November 1 and is manned by 50 professionally trained turkey experts.

Weekdays: 8 a.m.–8 p.m. CT

Weekends: 8 a.m.–6 p.m. CT

Thanksgiving Day: 6 a.m.–6 p.m. CT

Shady Brook Farms and Honeysuckle White Turkey Line: 800-810-6325

You won't be able to get a live person on the line, but this number offers prerecorded messages that run the gamut, from buying to thawing to carving. It's available 24 hours a day, for those counting turkey (not sheep) in their sleep.

USDA Meat & Poultry Hotline: 800-535-4555

If you're looking for information on how to safely handle, prepare and store your turkey, call this number, which is staffed by food safety specialists.

Weekdays: 10 a.m.–4 p.m. ET

Thanksgiving Day: 8 a.m.–2 p.m. ET

