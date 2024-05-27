4 dead in Kentucky after tornado, severe weather. Here's what we know

At least four people have died across Kentucky following severe weather on Sunday, including a tornado, that damaged property and left tens of thousands without power.

At 12:12 a.m. Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency for the commonwealth. This declaration allows the state to bring in additional resources such as the National Guard.

Severe weather continues to move through the commonwealth with multiple reports of wind damage and tornadoes. I have issued a State of Emergency to ensure the communities impacted have the resources they need to respond. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 27, 2024

The storms brought a tornado watch in Louisville and severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings across the commonwealth. Much of the region experienced storm damage.

Gov. Andy Beshear held an 11 a.m. press conference Monday — Memorial Day, to address the ongoing weather situation and provide an update on storm damage along with the state’s response plan.

"Last night many families and communities were not safe," Beshear said. "We had devastating storms that hit almost the entire state."

The Memorial Day weekend storms weren't the state's first run in with tornadoes and storms this year. In April storms cruised through Louisville and Southern Indiana leaving destruction, and again in March three tornadoes were confirmed in the area bringing structural damages with them.

Now following yet another series of severe weather in Kentucky, here's what we know:

What part of the state was hit hardest?

Beshear said there was at least one tornado confirmed in the state that lasted for about 40 miles. This tornado barely missed the prison in Eddyville and barely missed Mayfield, the site of the destructive 2021 tornadoes that the area is still recovering from.

"At least one family who lost their home in the 2021 tornado lost their home again last night," Beshear said.

He noted there were several other tornadoes that "spun down then spun back up." The state is still waiting for the National Weather Service to confirm the total number of tornadoes.

Kentucky Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray said it appears that Western Kentucky was hit the hardest by the storms, noting damages across state highways and roads.

Beshear said not only did the storms take out power for thousands of people, but many roads and interstates were temporarily closed due to the storms. Many businesses and residential areas also suffered "massive damage." Beshear urged individuals to report any and all levels of damage to the emergency management agencies in their county to help the state qualify for FEMA assistance and other resources.

"But like we always see after severe weather events, first responders and everyday Kentuckians rally to help each other in those toughest moments," Beshear said.

Were there any fatalities from the storms?

The governor confirmed at least four people have died and one individual is "fighting for their life" as a result of the Sunday storms.

Confirmed fatalities include a 67-year-old woman from Mercer County, a 62-year-old woman in Hardin County, a 48-year-old woman in Hopkins County and a 34-year-old man in Jefferson County.

At this time, Beshear said he is not aware of any unaccounted for Kentuckians.

How many people are without power?

Statewide, there are roughly 175,000 customers without power across the state, Beshear said. While large cities should expect to see power restored today, the governor said counties like Trigg and Todd may be without power for several days since there was significant destruction to the power infrastructure in the area.

How many states of emergency have been declared?

Across the state, 14 counties and five cities have declared states of emergency alongside the governors declaration.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter in Clay County.

Are there any environmental concerns from the storm?

A dock broke away on Dale Hollow Lake which is believed to have caused a significant fuel spill. The Energy and Environment Cabinet are in the area with a hazmat team but currently no further information is available regarding this potential environmental crisis resulting from the storms.

"It's one of the most significant impacts of these storms," Beshear said.

Can I travel currently?

Gray said if you see water in the roads, "Turn around, don't drown."

He also expressed other safety notes for people who need to travel in the midst of storm damage including:

Don't drive over downed power lines

Don't touch live wires or downed power lines

Beware of debris on roadways

If traffic lights are out, treat the intersection as a four-way stop

