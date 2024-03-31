4 dead, including 2 from Columbus, after wrong-way crash on I-71 in Morrow County

Two Columbus residents are among four people killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 71 in Morrow County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Mount Gilead post is investigating the crash, which happened around 2:40 a.m. Sunday on I-71 near mile marker 152 in Franklin Township.

According to the Highway Patrol, four people were pronounced dead at the scene: Cristal Galloso Olvera, 31, and Ivonne Olvera, 50, both of Columbus; Larry A. Dotson, 32, of Canton; and Marlee Middleton, 32, of Massillon.

Dotson was driving a 2020 Hyundai Tucson the wrong way on I-71 south when he crashed head-on into a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by Salvador Alfaro Castaneda, 26, of Columbus, the Highwah Patrol said.

Both vehicles turned over and caught fire after the impact. In Castaneda's car were Galloso Olvera and Olvera. Dotson's passenger was Middleton, the Highway patrol said.

Castaneda was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital with serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt, the Highway Patrol said, but it's not clear if his passengers were.

Dotson and Middleton were not wearing seatbelts, the Highway Patrol said.

The cause of crash, including whether drugs or alcohol were involved, is under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

