4 dead, 2 hospitalized in serious crash near Dayton International Airport

Apr. 1—Four people are dead and two people are in area hospitals after a serious crash that happened today at the intersection of Terminal and Boeing drives, at the entrance of the Dayton International Airport in Dayton.

The crash was reported at 2:14 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Lt. Dallas Root of the highway patrol's Dayton Post said that all four people who died and one of the two injured were in a gray Chrysler van. The other person who was taken to the hospital was in the other vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, the lieutenant said.

Multiple police officers as well as Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were on the scene of the crash Monday afternoon.

Root said that the highway patrol would release further information after the next of kin of those who had died had been contacted.