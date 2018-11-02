4 days until the midterm elections: Where things stand

(Countdown above in EDT)
Key races checkup:
Ads funded by a super-PAC supporting Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas portray Democrat Beto O’Rourke as cheering on the Central American migrant caravan slowly making its way through Mexico to the U.S. border. O’Rourke has accused Cruz and President Trump of using the caravan to stoke “paranoia and fear” among voters. (Read more)
Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is defying many in her party in her Senate race with Republican Martha McSally by running as — gasp! — a moderate. The race to replace Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona is tied, according to a new Fox News poll, and the GOP is working hard to paint Sinema as a far-left liberal. (Read more)
Oprah Winfrey hit the campaign trail Thursday for Democrat Stacey Abrams in her too-close-to-call governor’s race in Georgia against Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp, and framed the contest as a historic moment. “She’s a woman who dared believe she could change the state of Georgia,” Winfrey said of Abrams. (Read more)
Must-reads:
Trump antagonist Michael Avenatti launched his first political ad Thursday, in which he implores like-minded voters to “join the fight club” and channel their anger against the president in the voting booth on Nov. 6. (Read more)
_____
Scorecard sources:
Generic ballot: FiveThirtyEight
Right track/wrong track: Gallup
Trump approval: FiveThirtyEight
At-risk seats in the Senate: Cook Political Report
At-risk seats in the House: Cook Political Report
